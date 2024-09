You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

NIH Tribal Advisory Committee Air date: Tuesday, September 17, 2024, 1:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Welcome to the 2024 Fall NIH Tribal Advisory Committee (TAC) Meeting (1:00 – 2:30 p.m.) and the Working Session (2:30 – 5:00 p.m.) taking place on September 17, 2024. The NIH TAC plays a critical role in ensuring that American Indian and Alaska Native communities have a voice in shaping NIH policies, programs, and research priorities that impact their health and well-being. This meeting serves as an opportunity for meaningful dialogue and collaboration between NIH and Tribal Nations. The event will be streamed via VideoCast, with the general session open to the public from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. However, the Working Session from 2:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. will be closed and not broadcasted. For more information or inquiries, feel free to contact Selina Keryte at Selina.keryte@nih.gov.



For more information go to https://dpcpsi.nih.gov/thro/tac Author: NIH Tribal Health Research Office (THRO) Runtime: 1 hour, 30 minutes