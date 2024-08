The National Institute on Aging (NIA) and the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) are excited to announce a dialogue between Dr. Richard Hodes, Director of the NIA, and Dr. Atul Gawande, the Assistant Administrator for Global Health at USAID, to discuss international perspectives on health, aging, and longevity.



The global population is aging, yet life expectancy varies greatly by country. Some have experienced increases in life expectancy, while others, such as the U.S., have seen a decline. This event will explore how international perspectives on health and longevity are helping us understand the drivers of healthy aging around the world.