You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Open Session of the 88th National Advisory Council for Complementary and Integrative Health (NACCIH) – September 13, 2024. Air date: Friday, September 13, 2024, 10:40:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The Open Session of the 88th meeting of the National Advisory Council for Complementary and Integrative Health (NACCIH) will be held on Friday, September 13, 2024, as an in-person meeting. The Open Session agenda includes presentations by: i) Helene Langevin, MD, Director of the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health (NCCIH) on the status of NCCIH; ii) David Shurtleff, PhD, Deputy Director of the NCCIH and Acting Scientific Director of the NCCIH Intramural Research, providing an update on the Intramural Research Program; iii) Stefan M. Pasiakos, PhD, Director of the Office of Dietary Supplements (ODS) at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and Andrew Bremer, MD, PhD, Director of the Office of Nutrition Research (ONR), NIH, will share key interests and focus areas of their respective offices and will discuss opportunities for collaboration between their offices and NCCIH; iv) Amy Patterson, MD, Director of Scientific Research Programs, Policy, and Strategic Initiatives at the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI) will talk about the CARE for Health Network; v) and NCCIH Program staff will present concepts for council clearance. For more information about NCCIH and the NACCIH, see https://nccih.nih.gov/about/naccih. Author: NCCIH Runtime: 5 hours, 20 minutes