You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Health Disparities Research Institute, Dr. Jorge Rodriguez ESI Awardee presentation NIH Only Air date: Monday, August 5, 2024, 10:00:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The NIMHD Early Career Investigator Award is given to an early-stage health disparities investigator who is making a significant impact with their research on minority health and health disparities. NIMHD’s Health Disparities Research Institute (HDRI) supports the career development of promising early-career minority health and health disparities research scientists and stimulates research in the disciplines supported by health disparities science.



For more information go to https://www.nimhd.nih.gov/programs/extramural/training-career-dev/early-career-investigator-award.html Author: Dr. Jorge A. Rodriguez Runtime: 1 hour