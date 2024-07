You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

2024 Virtual NIH Combined Federal Campaign (CFC) Kickoff NIH Only Air date: Wednesday, October 9, 2024, 11:00:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The NIH Clinical Center (CC),the lead IC for the 2024 NIH CFC, invites you to attend the virtual NIH CFC Kickoff on Wednesday, October 9 from 11:00-11:30am. In addition to the NIH and CC Leadership, two charities will share about their cause and how impact donations help fulfill their mission. Please join us to kick off the 2024 CFC season! Thanks for your support of the CFC.



For more information go to https://cfc.nih.gov/ Author: Clinical Center Runtime: 30 minutes