You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Discovering and Regulating Brain Networks Underlying Emotions Air date: Wednesday, June 18, 2025, 2:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Kafui Dzirasa is an American psychiatrist and Associate Professor at Duke University. He looks to understand the relationship between neural circuit malfunction and mental illness. He was a 2019 AAAS Leshner Fellow and was elected Fellow of the National Academy of Medicine in 2021.



For more information go to https://oir.nih.gov/wals/current-lecture-season Author: Kafui Dzirasa, Ph.D. Runtime: 1 hour