Mechanisms and Meaning for Smell Air date: Wednesday, June 4, 2025, 2:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The brain allows animals to successfully interact with a natural world that is rich with opportunity and rife with danger. These interactions are mediated by sensation and movement, which are used by animals to learn about their environment and to make useful predictions about the future. A major challenge facing neuroscience is to understand how the brain builds meaningful patterns of movement in unrestrained settings where animals can freely sense and act based upon their own motivations and desires.



Author: Sandeep Robert Datta, MD, PhD Runtime: 1 hour