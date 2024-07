You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Of Flies and Men – Harnessing the Power of Drosophila to Decipher the Molecular Mechanisms of Neurodegeneration Air date: Wednesday, March 26, 2025, 2:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The Zarnescu Laboratory studies the molecular mechanisms of aging and neurodegenerative diseases with a focus on RNA processing and cellular metabolism. We use a combination of molecular, genetic, bioinformatic and pharmacological tools, and a diverse array of experimental models, including fruit flies, cultured cells and patient tissues. We also seek to develop therapeutics for neurodegenerative disorders.



For more information go to https://oir.nih.gov/wals/current-lecture-season Author: Daniela Zarnescu, Ph.D. Runtime: 1 hour