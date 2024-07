You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Deciphering the Neural Code of Speech Air date: Wednesday, March 19, 2025, 2:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Dr. Edward Chang is a neurosurgeon who treats adults with difficult-to-control epilepsy, brain tumors, trigeminal neuralgia, hemifacial spasm and movement disorders. He specializes in advanced brain mapping methods to preserve crucial areas for speech and motor functions in the brain. He also has extensive experience with implantable devices that stimulate specific nerves to relieve seizure, movement, pain and other disorders. He is the Chair of the Department of Neurological Surgery. Chang's research focuses on the brain mechanisms for speech, movement, emotion, and learning.



For more information go to https://oir.nih.gov/wals/current-lecture-season Author: Edward Chang, MD Runtime: 1 hour