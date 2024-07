You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

WALS Ana Diez Roux Air date: Wednesday, February 26, 2025, 2:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Ana V. Diez Roux, MD, PHD, MPH, is Director of the Urban Health Collaborative and Distinguished University Professor of Epidemiology at the Drexel University Dornsife School of Public Health. From 2014 to 2023, she was the Dana and David Dornsife Dean of the Dornsife School of Public Health. Trained as a pediatrician in her native Buenos Aires, she completed public health training at the Johns Hopkins University School of Hygiene and Public Health. Dr.



For more information go to https://oir.nih.gov/wals/current-lecture-season Author: Ana V. Diez Roux, MD, PhD, MPH Runtime: 1 hour