You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

WALS Alexis Thompson- Nirenberg Lecture Air date: Wednesday, January 29, 2025, 2:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Alexis Thompson's career spans bench to beside and reached a historic milestone in 2023, with the approval of the first two gene therapies for sickle cell disease. Now Chief of the Division of Hematology at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP), PA, USA, Thompson led clinical research on the lentiviral vector therapy lovotibeglogene autotemcel (lovo-cel) for severe sickle cell disease, approved in the USA for use in adolescents and adults.



For more information go to https://oir.nih.gov/wals/current-lecture-season Author: Alexis A. Thompson, MD, MPH Runtime: 1 hour