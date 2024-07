You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

How Proteins Cross Membranes Air date: Wednesday, January 22, 2025, 2:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Tom Rapoport, Ph.D., joined the faculty at Harvard Medical School in 1995. He received his Ph.D. in Biochemistry from the Humboldt University in East-Berlin for work in enzymology. He then focused on mathematical modeling of metabolism, for which he received his second degree (Habilitation) from the same institution. Before moving to the US, he worked at the Central Institute of Molecular Biology of the Academy of Sciences of the GDR and later at the Max-Delbrueck Center for Molecular Medicine in Berlin-Buch. In 1997, he became a Howard Hughes Medical Institute Investigator.



For more information go to https://oir.nih.gov/wals/current-lecture-season Author: Tom Rapoport, Ph.D. Runtime: 1 hour