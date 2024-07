You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Rare Retinoblastoma Contributed Over 50 Years to Understanding Cancer : Can We Now Reach Every Child? Air date: Wednesday, December 18, 2024, 2:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Brenda Gallie is Professor in Medical Biophysics, Molecular Genetics, and Ophthalmology. She directs the Retinoblastoma Program at the Hospital for Sick Children. She received The Order of Ontario and Membership, Order of Canada for delivering personalized medicine and predictive genomic studies to families. To address the global disparity of cancer care and outcomes, she developed point-of-care cancer site-specific databases, now supporting global collaboration and treatment guidelines.



For more information go to https://oir.nih.gov/wals/current-lecture-season Author: Brenda Gallie MD, FRCSC, CM, OOnt Runtime: 1 hour