Molecular Mechanisms Underlying Glycinergic Neurotransmission​ Air date: Wednesday, November 20, 2024, 2:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Born and raised in India, Dr. Sudha Chakrapani came to the United States after completing her master’s degree in biomedical engineering. She received her Ph.D. in physiology and biophysics from the University at Buffalo and went on to complete postdoctoral positions at the University of Virginia and the University of Chicago. In 2010, she joined the faculty at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, in the department of physiology and biophysics.



For more information go to https://oir.nih.gov/wals/current-lecture-season Author: Sudha Chakrapani, PhD Runtime: 1 hour