Genomic Surveillance and Characterization of Microbial Threats Facilitates Early Detection and Containment of Disease Outbreaks in West Africa Air date: Wednesday, October 30, 2024, 2:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: I have the expertise and skills, leadership and motivation necessary to successfully conduct and oversee health research projects in West Africa. I have a broad background in molecular biology and genomics with application in infectious diseases, including malaria, Lassa fever, Ebola virus disease and HIV. Of my career accomplishments to date, the most meaningful was my use of genomics technologies for early diagnosis and confirmation (within 6 hours) of Ebola virus disease (EVD) in Nigeria.



For more information go to https://oir.nih.gov/wals/current-lecture-season Author: Christian Happi, Ph.D. Runtime: 1 hour