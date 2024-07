You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

The Philip S. Chen Jr., Ph.D. Distinguished Lecture on Innovation and Technology Transfer Air date: Wednesday, September 25, 2024, 10:00:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Steven S. Whitehead, Ph.D., is a Senior Investigator in the Laboratory of Viral Diseases (LVD), Division of Intramural Research, NIAID, NIH in Bethesda, MD. He first joined NIAID 29 years ago as a postdoctoral fellow with a primary interest in the development of live attenuated viral vaccines. Now as a Senior Investigator, his current research is focused on the development and evaluation of vaccine candidates for dengue and other vector-borne viruses, such as West Nile virus, Japanese encephalitis virus and Zika virus. He is an active participant in laboratory and pre-clinical testing of candidate vaccines and coordinates production of clinical lots, animal safety testing, and quality control. He actively participates in the design and review of the clinical evaluation of the vaccine candidates in humans and is the research investigator for numerous clinical trials conducted under contract with his colleagues at Johns Hopkins University. Over the course of the project, he has developed various live attenuated vaccine candidates, with a lead tetravalent dengue candidate currently completing Phase III clinical evaluation in Brazil. In 2018 he was honored with the ASM Maurice Hilleman Award. His clinical group has recently implemented a dengue virus and Zika virus human challenge model that has been used to assess vaccine-induced protection and drug therapies in humans. He is an inventor on over 10 patent groups and the dengue virus vaccine technology has been licensed around the world to 8 pharmaceutical companies interested in controlling dengue disease.



For more information go to https://researchfestival.nih.gov/2024/2024-nih-distinguished-scholars-program Author: Stephen S. Whitehead, Ph.D. Senior Investigator, Laboratory of Viral Diseases, Division of Intramural Research National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Runtime: 2 hours