You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

NIH Director's Seminar Series: Integrative Structural Cell Biology for Direct Visualization of Neuronal Regeneration Air date: Friday, July 12, 2024, 12:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Cryo-electron microscopy (cryo-EM) is a cutting-edge technique that bridges the resolution gap between light microscopy and molecular-level observations. The Laboratory of Structural Cell Biology, NHLBI, focuses on understanding cellular structure remodeling during morphogenesis and signaling. We use an integrative approach combining bottom-up methods (biochemical reconstitution, single-particle analysis (SPA) cryo-EM) and top-down methods (in situ cryo-ET and cell imaging) to understand cellular processes. In this talk, I will discuss the decision-making processes of injured neuronal cells and how they may activate their regeneration switch. Author: Dr. Naoko Mizuno, Ph.D. Runtime: 1 hour