You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

CARE: A Model for the Integration of Cultural Humility into Human Subjects Research Air date: Thursday, July 11, 2024, 3:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Our July OHSRP Education Series will be on Thursday, July 11th from 3-4 PM via NIH videocast and will feature a presentation titled, CARE: A Model for the Integration of Cultural Humility into Human Subjects Research. Our guest speaker for this session is Dr. Sana Loue who is a professor in the Department of Bioethics at Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine in Cleveland, Ohio. Objectives for this session include: Distinguish between cultural competence and cultural humility Explain how cultural humility can be integrated into human subjects research Identify strategies for the development and application of cultural humility in research Author: Dr. Sana Loue Runtime: 1 hour