Genetic Strategies to Treat the Epilepsies Workshop Air date: Friday, June 21, 2024, 9:00:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: This workshop on Genetic Strategies to Treat the Epilepsies will bring together investigators who have developed genetic strategies to treat neurological diseases together with investigators who are developing or are interested in developing treatments for the epilepsies to discuss lessons learned and to strategize ways to expedite research in this area. The 1½ day hybrid workshop will explore state-of-the-art strategies for treating genetic diseases; the progress, pitfalls and lessons learned from neurological trials and treatments; considerations for designing and implementing therapies to treat the epilepsies; and crucial issues involved in genetic strategies beyond the technical development treatments.



For more information go to https://event.roseliassociates.com/ninds-genetic-strategies/ Author: Lori Isom, Gemma Carvill, Isabel Aznarez, Gaia Colasante, Vicky Whittemore, Dennis Lal, Mary Ann Meskis, Melanie Quintana, Heather Hazlett, Lainie Ross, Rosa Sherafat, Daniel Lowenstein Runtime: 6 hours, 30 minutes