2024 NIH Safety, Health and Wellness Day: Fostering Safety, Belonging, and Well-Being NIH Only Air date: Tuesday, June 18, 2024, 11:00:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The 2024 National Institutes of Health (NIH) Safety, Health and Wellness Day will be held on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, from 11:00am – 2:00pm. This popular event, held in person and virtually, celebrates and brings awareness to health, safety and wellness for our workforce and is held every June celebrating National Safety Month. The focus of this year's event is to enhance the NIH employee's awareness of belonging, inclusion, well-being, fitness and safety in the NIH community and features mini-information sessions, interactive activities, food demos and more as we foster a culture of inclusivity. NIH Safety, Health and Wellness Day is hosted by the NIH Office of Research Services (ORS) our 2024 co-sponsor, the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health (NCCIH). In collaboration with the Foundation for Advanced Education in the Sciences (FAES), 8 Changes for Racial Equity (8CRE), Sexual & Gender Minority Research Office (SGMRO), the Office of Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion (OEDI). Additional staff supporting the day include the Occupational Safety and Health Committee, the Laboratory Sustainability Working Group, NIH Food and Dining Services, NIH Recreation & Welfare Program, the Division of Amenities and Transportation Services, and more.

For more information go to https://ors.od.nih.gov/sr/dohs/Events/Pages/Safety-Health-and-Wellness-Day.aspx Please view the event flyer for details on each session being videocast.

Author: ORS/ORF and NCCIH Runtime: 3 hours