The membrane-mechanical consequences for errors in sterol biosynthesis NIH Only Air date: Monday, July 8, 2024, 2:00:00 PM

Our lab has recently developed techniques in molecular simulation that have enabled discovery of the effects of small changes in lipid chemical structure on membrane mechanics. Cholesterol is a key target for our methods: It is present in large quantities in the plasma membrane; its biosynthetic pathway is elaborate but lead to relatively small changes in chemical structure; and errors in the final stages of its synthesis lead to impaired human development. Through our simulations we have discovered large variations in the effect of cholesterol precursors on membrane mechanics that we understand in terms of their ability to order the surrounding lipid matrix and localize to highly curved membrane structures. The model we have developed suggests a resolution of a strange paradox of cholesterol: It makes membranes harder to bend while being required for processes that reshape membranes (e.g., clathrin mediated endocytosis). In this talk I will explain the paradox and our model through the lens of microsecond molecular simulations of intermediates in membrane fusion and fission. Author: Alexander J. Sodt, Ph.D. Runtime: 1 hour