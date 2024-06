You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

CCR Grand Rounds: Targeting Myelodysplasia – RNA Biology in and In Vivo Modeling of Myelodysplastic Syndromes Air date: Friday, June 7, 2024, 12:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: CCR Grand RoundsTargeting Myelodysplasia – RNA Biology in and In Vivo Modeling of Myelodysplastic SyndromesStephanie Halene, M.D., Dr. Med.Arthur H and Isabel Bunker Professor of Medicine Chief, Section of HematologyYale School of MedicineFriday, June 7, 202412:00–1:00 p.m.Lipsett AmphitheaterAlso available to view via NIH Videocast.Dr. Halene’s laboratory studies how mutations in splicing factors and perturbations in RNA modifications contribute to hematologic malignancies such as myelodysplasia and leukemia. Dr. Halene, in collaboration with the Flavell laboratory in the Yale School of Medicine Department of Immunobiology, has developed the first efficient xenotransplantation model in humanized mice to study myelodysplasia and enable testing of novel drug treatments.For conference-related questions please contact ccrconferences@mail.nih.gov. Author: Stephanie Halene, M.D., Dr. Med. Runtime: 1 hour