Building a Path to Translational Geroscience with Proteomics Air date: Thursday, June 13, 2024, 1:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Cellular senescence is an underlying driver of multiple diseases of aging and a promising therapeutic target for the development of treatments for multiple diseases in humans. However, biomarkers and therapeutic targets will be required for the development of clinically relevant treatments in humans. This talk will demonstrate how proteomic approaches have been leveraged for the discovery of clinically relevant biomarkers in preclinical trials aging human populations. This lecture will also comment generally on how mass spectrometry-based proteomic approaches can be leveraged in current and future human trials to gain clinically relevant insights, and how proteomics can be applied to uncovering fundamental mechanisms of aging.



Author: Nathan Basisty Runtime: 1 hour