You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Single Cell and Spatial Seminar: "Single Cell and Spatial Technologies: Applications to Disease" Air date: Monday, June 10, 2024, 2:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Dr. Jasmine Plummer is a faculty member and the Director of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital Center for Spatial OMICs. Research interests include single cell systems biology, spatial genomics and proteomics, disease pathogenesis from cells of origin, and genomics technology development. In this seminar, Dr. Plummer will highlight the advancements in single cell and spatial technologies and their applications to better understand health and disease.



For more information go to https://calendar.nih.gov/event/view/45963 Author: Jasmine Plummer, PhD Runtime: 1 hour