CC Grand Rounds Great Teachers: Steatotic Liver Disease: From First Description to First Drug Approval Through The Eyes of The Pathologist Air date: Wednesday, June 12, 2024, 12:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Distinguished Clinical Teaching Award - John Laws Decker Lecture

Contemporary Clinical Medicine: Great Teachers

Co-Sponsored by the Foundation for the National Institutes of Health Steatotic Liver Disease: From First Description to First Drug Approval Through The Eyes of The Pathologist

David E. Kleiner, MD, PhD

Senior Research Physician

Director, Laboratory Information System

Chief, Post-mortem Section

Laboratory of Pathology/NCI For more information go to https://www.cc.nih.gov/about/news/grcurrent.html Author: David E. Kleiner, MD, PhD Runtime: 1 hour