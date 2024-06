You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

“Neuroimmune circuits driving allergic immunity” Air date: Wednesday, June 26, 2024, 4:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Dr. Sokol laboratory uses the lens of neuroimmunology to understand the cellular and molecular mechanisms controlling allergen sensing, the initiation of allergic immune responses, and allergic itch. She has provided several seminal contributions to the field, establishing the cysteine protease activity of allergens as Type-2 adjuvants, illustrating a role for basophils in the skewing of Th2 cells, and identifying a requirement for CCR8 in the entry of allergic-skewing dendritic cells into the lymph node. Most recently her laboratory established sensory neurons as crucial in linking allergen detection with dendritic cell activation and the initiation of the allergic immune response. Author: Caroline Sokol Runtime: 1 hour, 15 minutes