Placenta Accreta Spectrum - Present and Future Air date: Monday, June 10, 2024, 8:00:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: PAS, a condition when the placenta fails to detach from the uterine wall during delivery, poses a serious risk of morbidity and mortality for pregnant individuals. Timely and accurate diagnosis of PAS, along with effective management strategies such as determining the right time for delivery, preoperative planning, intraoperative approach, and postoperative care are essential steps to improve maternal outcomes. However, the field must address significant research gaps in knowledge to achieve consensus on best practice for managing. This workshop convenes experts, health care providers, and stakeholders, including representatives from the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, the American Institute of Ultrasound in Medicine, the Pan-American Society for the Placenta Accreta Spectrum, the Society of Gynecologic Oncology, and the Society for Maternal Fetal Medicine, to collaborate on shaping future research in the field of PAS. The goal of the meeting is to generate concrete and actionable insights that will lead to consensus on important PAS topics. Goals of the event include the following: Identify gaps in knowledge regarding the screening and diagnosis of PAS

Highlight promising clinical and research opportunities in the preoperative, intraoperative, and postoperative management of PAS, with a focus on enhancing patient outcomes

For more information go to https://www.zoomgov.com/w/1611880972?