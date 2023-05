You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Author Lecture and Meet-and-Greet with Nick Lane - Transformer: The Deep Chemistry of Life and Death Air date: Monday, June 26, 2023, 2:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Please join us for a special lecture and reception with scientist and author Nick Lane, Ph.D., a British biochemist and writer. He is a professor in evolutionary biochemistry at University College London. He has published five books to date which have won several awards. His latest book, and the subject of this lecture, is Transformer: The Deep Chemistry of Life and Death. This lecture is sponsored mutually by FAES, the OIR, and Demystifying Medicine. Author: Nick Lane, Ph.D., University College London Runtime: 1 hour