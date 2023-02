You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

IIG Mini-Symposium on Spectral Flow cytometry HHS Only Air date: Friday, February 24, 2023, 9:00:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Our goal is to spur conversations about the technology, including best practice to design panels, new pipelines to process data and new prospects for immunology! For that reason, this symposium will be for in-person participation only. Seminars will be recorded for archival and for scientists who cannot attend. We are planning a combination of presentations (seminars and/or posters) from users of the technique in the NIH/FDA communiaty, as well as updates from commercial suppliers. Novice/curious scientists as well as expert users are encouraged to participate. Author: NIH/FDA Immunology Interest Group Runtime: 4 hours, 30 minutes