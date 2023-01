You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Picture a Scientist: Empowerment of Under-represented Researchers / Women Leaders in Academic Research Air date: Tuesday, January 24, 2023, 2:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: To kickoff the 2023 season of “Empowerment of Under-represented Researchers (formerly Women Leaders in Academic Research”, we will replay the < 1 hour short version of the award-winning film: “Picture a Scientist”. Synopsis: The movie chronicles the groundswell of researchers who are writing a new chapter for women scientists. Biologist Nancy Hopkins, chemist Raychelle Burks, and geologist Jane Willenbring lead viewers on a journey deep into their own experiences in the sciences, ranging from brutal harassment to years of subtle slights. Along the way, from cramped laboratories to spectacular field stations, we encounter scientific luminaries - including social scientists, neuroscientists, and psychologists - who provide new perspectives on how to make science itself more diverse, equitable, and open to all. This was called: “Sweeping in scope yet intimately compelling.” – (by Science), and “quietly devastating” & “Fascinating and frightening examination of bias”. pictureascientist.com



For more information go to https://clinicalcenter.nih.gov/centerio/women_leaders.html Author: NIH Center for Interventional Oncology Runtime: 1 hour