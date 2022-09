You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Roy Blunt Center for Alzheimer's and Related Dementias Building Dedication Air date: Monday, September 19, 2022, 2:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The National Institutes of Health dedicates the Center for Alzheimer’s and Related Dementias to Senator Blunt for tireless advocacy and unwavering commitment to finding a cure for Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias. We thank you Senator Blunt for his significant contributions to biomedical research. Author: Dr. Larry Tabak, Dr. Francis Collins, The Honorable Tom Cole, The Honorable Roy Blunt Runtime: 45 minutes