You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Assay Guidance Workshop on 3D Tissue Models for Antiviral Drug Development - Day 2 Air date: Wednesday, June 8, 2022, 11:00:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences (NCATS) Assay Guidance Manual (AGM) program is hosting a two-day workshop that will cover a broad range of critical concepts, including practical approaches and best practices, for developing standardized 3D cellular assays with the hope of helping the community to successfully develop therapeutics for future pandemic threats. This workshop is jointly organized by NCATS, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. The overall goal of this workshop is to help scientists establish robust, reproducible, scalable, consistent, advanced 3D tissue models to study pandemic threat viruses. Objectives * Introduce participants to the available 3D tissue models and discuss challenges in building these models as well as their utility and limitations. * Provide case studies on how these available 3D tissue models have been utilized in antiviral drug discovery and development as well as tools for understanding and modeling infectious diseases, including studying viral infection and pathogenesis. * Provide guidelines and considerations for developing robust and reproducible 3D tissue models that can be used for testing therapeutics. * Discuss challenges in affordability, accessibility, transferability, and reproducibility of these 3D tissue models and the need to set standards on utilization and readouts. * Discuss the advantages vs disadvantages of these 3D tissue models. * Generate a roadmap to help scientists develop robust and reproducible 3D tissue models to study viruses.



For more information go to https://ncats.corsizio.com/c/62153215b176e58b1884dfc5 Author: NCATS Runtime: 6 hours, 15 minutes