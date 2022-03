You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Annual Chen Lecture: Using Water Migration to Probe Brain Structure and Architecture Air date: Friday, April 29, 2022, 10:00:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: This is the 15th Philip S. Chen, Jr., Ph.D. Distinguished Lecture on Innovation and Technology Transfer. Dr. Peter Basser will present “Using Water Migration to Probe Brain Structure and Architecture.” Dr. Basser is Senior Investigator, Head of the Section on Quantitative Imaging and Tissue Sciences (SQITS), and Associate Scientific Director (ASD), Division of Imaging, Behavior and Genomic Integrity (DIBGI), Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development (NICHD). Author: Peter Basser, Ph.D., NIH Runtime: 1 hour