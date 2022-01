You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

NLM Science, Technology, and Society Lecture featuring Dr. Safiya Noble Air date: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 3:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: On Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at 3:00 pm ET, NLM is hosting its second annual Lecture on Science, Technology, and Society with a talk from Dr. Safiya Noble. Dr. Noble is an internet studies scholar and Professor of Gender Studies and African American Studies at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) where she serves as the Co-Founder and Co-Director of the UCLA Center for Critical Internet Inquiry (C2i2). This annual series aims to seed conversations across the library, the NIH, and the border biomedical research community as we seek to fulfill our commitment to advance biomedical discovery and human health for the benefit of all. Author: Dr. Safiya Noble, NIH Runtime: 1 hour