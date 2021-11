You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Charting the Path for Alzheimer’s Prevention: From Biomarkers to Therapeutic Targets Air date: Wednesday, June 22, 2022, 3:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: This is the annual Florence Mahoney Lecture on Aging. Speaker Quiroz’s research interests focus on studying the neural underpinnings of memory dysfunction in the preclinical stages of Alzheimer’s disease (AD). By applying her efforts to the world’s largest family with a single, early onset AD-causing mutation (E280A in PSEN1), her research has provided evidence of brain abnormalities in individuals at genetic risk for AD decades before their clinical onset. Her findings have helped the field to re-conceptualize Alzheimer’s as a sequence of changes that begins decades before cognitive decline, and which may be targeted by promising disease-slowing treatments at a time in which they might have their most profound effect. Her research work has resulted in several publications that have generated considerable discussion in the field, and has achieved recognition by colleagues at the regional, national, and international level.



For more information go to https://oir.nih.gov/wals Author: Yakeel T. Quiroz, Ph.D., Associate Professor in the Departments of Psychiatry and Neurology at Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School, Boston Runtime: 1 hour