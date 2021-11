You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

IPRCC Meeting - November 2021 Air date: Monday, November 22, 2021, 10:00:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The Interagency Pain Research Coordinating Committee (IPRCC) is a Federal advisory committee created by the Department of Health and Human Services to enhance pain research efforts and promote collaboration across the government, with the ultimate goals of advancing the fundamental understanding of pain and improving pain-related treatment strategies. The meeting will cover committee business items including updates on pain workforce enhancement and pain research concepts. It will include follow up of IPRCC recommendations and member updates. Author: Interagency Pain Research Coordinating Committee Runtime: 6 hours