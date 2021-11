You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Technical Assistance Webinar for NIH HEAL FOA: Developing Quantitative Imaging & Other Relevant Biomarkers of Myofascial Tissues for Clinical Pain Management Air date: Thursday, December 2, 2021, 3:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Informational Webinar for HEAL Initiative: Developing Quantitative Imaging and Other Relevant Biomarkers of Myofascial Tissues for Clinical Pain Management (R61/R33, Clinical Trial s Clinical Clinical Trial Required)



This technical assistance webinar is intended to provide an overview of the initiative, guidance on application preparation process, and address applicant questions.



The FOA is a partnership between the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health (NCCIH), the National Institute of Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering (NIBIB), and 9 other NIH Institutes and Centers. Author: NCCIH, NIH Runtime: 1 hour