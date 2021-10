You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Health Disparities Interest Group & NIMHD Division of Intramural Research Joint Lecture: Dr. Margarita Alegria Air date: Tuesday, October 12, 2021, 10:30:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Please join the NIH Health Disparities Interest Group and NIMHD Division of Intramural Research Joint Lecture by Margarita Alegría, PhD, the Chief of the Disparities Research Unit at Massachusetts General Hospital and the Mongan Institute, the Harry G. Lehnert, Jr. and Lucille F. Cyr Lehnert Endowed Chair at the Mass General Research Institute and a Professor in the Departments of Medicine and Psychiatry at Harvard Medical School. She will discuss research to increase equity in behavioral health outcomes for disadvantaged and minority populations. Author: NIMHD Runtime: 1 hour