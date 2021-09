You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

New Insights into Coronavirus Emergence, Pathogenesis and Control Air date: Thursday, October 21, 2021, 12:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Speaker Dr. Ralph Baric is the William R. Kenan, Jr. Distinguished Professor in the Department of Epidemiology and Professor in the Department of Microbiology and Immunology. He has spent the past three decades as a world leader in the study of coronaviruses and is responsible for UNC-Chapel Hill’s world leadership in coronavirus research. For these past three decades, Dr. Baric has warned that the emerging coronaviruses represent a significant and ongoing global health threat, particularly because they can jump, without warning, from animals into the human population, and they tend to spread rapidly.



For more information go to https://www.niaid.nih.gov/research/covid-19-sig Author: Ralph S. Baric, Ph.D. Runtime: 1 hour