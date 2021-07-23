Skip Navigation

Clinical Center Research Hospital Board Meeting - July 2021

Air date: Friday, July 23, 2021, 9:00:00 AM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
Description: The NIH Clinical Center is the nation's premier research hospital, serving more than 10,000 new patients each year. Some 1,200 physicians, dentists, and doctoral-level researchers and more than 600 nurses and 450 allied health care professionals provide care to patients and support the research activities of more than 1,600 laboratories.

For more information go to https://www.ccrhb.od.nih.gov/
Author: Office of the Director
Runtime: 4 hours