National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences Advisory Council Meeting [Day 1]

Air date: Thursday, June 10, 2021, 12:30:00 PM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
Description: The June 10–11, 2021, virtual meeting of the NCATS Advisory Council will feature presentations from NCATS Acting Director Joni L. Rutter, Ph.D., and others about the Center’s initiatives, policies, programs and future direction. For more information, visit: https://ncats.nih.gov/advisory/council.

For more information go to https://ncats.nih.gov/events
Author: National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences
Runtime: 3 hours, 30 minutes