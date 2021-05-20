Skip Navigation

VideoCast Maintenance

VideoCast will be undergoing scheduled maintenance on Saturday, Oct 3, starting at 9AM EDT UTC-04:00. During this time, Past Events will be unavailable. The maintenance is expected to last several hours.

We apologize for the inconvenience.

Chasing SARS-CoV-2 Mutations Through Time and Space

Air date: Thursday, May 20, 2021, 12:00:00 PM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
Description: All members of the Peacock Group have been involved in the response to the COVID-19 pandemic. This includes volunteering in the diagnostic microbiology laboratory at Addenbrooke’s Hospital to support the diagnosis of COVID-19, the study of environmental contamination in the hospital with SARS-CoV-2, study of the feasibility of re-sterilisation of FFP3 masks, and extensive support to COG-UK including all aspects of operational management, logistics, administration and communication.

Author: Sharon Peacock, Ph.D., University of Cambridge
Runtime: 1 hour