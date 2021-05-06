Skip Navigation

Health Disparities and SARS-CoV-2

Air date: Thursday, May 6, 2021, 12:00:00 PM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
Description: Speaker Akilah Jefferson, M.D., is an Assistant Professor of Pediatrics at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences College of Medicine (UAMS) and Arkansas Children’s Hospital (ACH). She is also a researcher at the Arkansas Children’s Research Institute (ACRI). She is a past NIAID fellow. She will speak about her direct experience in treating COVID-19

For more information go to https://oir.nih.gov/sigs/covid-19-scientific-interest-group
Author: Akilah Jefferson, M.D., Arkansas Children's Hospital
Runtime: 1 hour