Trans-NIH Resilience Working Group Inaugural Webinar Air date: Wednesday, May 19, 2021, 11:30:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The Oﬃce of Dietary Supplements (ODS), in its role as a coordinating oﬃce within the National Institutes of Health (NIH) Oﬃce of the Director (OD), established the Trans-NIH Resilience Working Group in 2019 to bring together NIH Institutes, Centers, and Oﬃces (ICOs) that have strategic priorities related to, or funds dedicated to, resilience programs. The group identiﬁed the need for a comprehensive resilience research model that complements the NIH’s mission to seek fundamental knowledge about the nature and behavior of living systems and to promote the application of that knowledge to enhance health, lengthen life, and reduce illness and disability. Currently, the 27 NIH Institutes and Centers largely focus on speciﬁc disease states or body systems and seek to gain a better understanding of the biologic, environmental, and behavioral components that impact diseases and diseased populations. This focus has enabled the NIH to identify and/or develop mechanisms to treat and/or prevent various conditions. Resilience research complements this focus with non-disease or disease-agnostic models for studying health maintenance and resilience.



For more information go to https://ods.od.nih.gov/Research/resilience.aspx Author: LaVerne Brown, Ph.D., NIH Runtime: 1 hour