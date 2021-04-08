Skip Navigation

Using Peripheral Blood to Understand Recovery from Brain Injuries

Air date: Thursday, April 8, 2021, 12:00:00 PM
Description: Dr. Gill’s presentation will provide evidence of how fluid biomarkers relate to recovery from brain injuries, including the role of proteins during acute recovery. Mild brain injuries are often difficult to diagnose, thus, having biomarkers that identify individuals with even subtle injuries are important to improve care. Further, identification of biomarkers that predict recovery are essential to provide preventative interventions to mitigate risk, including the additive risk for lasting symptoms and deficits that are now being observed in our studies of military personnel, Veterans and athletes. Fluid biomarkers that shape recovery range from proteomic activation to genetic activity are essential to understand to optimize the clinical care that is provided for brain injuries.
Author: Dr. Jessica Gill, NINR
Runtime: 1 hour