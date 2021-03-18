Skip Navigation

Protective and Pathogenic B Cell Responses: COVID-19 and Autoimmunity

Air date: Thursday, March 18, 2021, 12:00:00 PM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
iCalendar: Add event to iCalendar Add an upcoming event to your calendar.
Description: Dr. Sanz's research interest is in understanding how the immune system goes awry in autoimmune diseases and ends up attacking our own tissues rather than concentrating on fighting infections. In particular, he is very interested in understanding the roles played in autoimmune diseases by B cells and their effector progeny, the plasma cells responsible for producing the autoantibodies that in many cases cause the disease. His research concentrates on systemic lupus erythematosus, but he is also investigating other autoimmune diseases such as Sjogren's syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis and type 1 diabetes. His work also has applications to the enhancement of vaccine responses and cancer immunotherapy.

For more information go to https://oir.nih.gov/sigs/covid-19-scientific-interest-group
Author: Ignacio Sanz, M.D., Emory University School of Medicine
Runtime: 1 hour