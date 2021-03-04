Skip Navigation

Integrating Inflammation and Coagulation in COVID-19

Air date: Thursday, March 4, 2021, 12:00:00 PM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
Description: Speaker Yogen Kanthi is a cardiologist and clinical vascular medicine specialist. His laboratory aims to understand how inflammation and coagulation contribute to vascular disease. He is interested in developing a deeper understanding of how innate immune circuits and communicate with coagulation and the vessel wall to license or restrict thrombosis.

For more information go to https://oir.nih.gov/sigs/covid-19-scientific-interest-group
Author: Yogen Kanthi, M.D., NHLBI Lasker Scholar, NIH
Runtime: 1 hour