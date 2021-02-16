Skip Navigation

CCND-WRNRC Seminar- Journeys into Nursing Research

Air date: Tuesday, February 16, 2021, 2:00:00 PM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
iCalendar: Add event to iCalendar Add an upcoming event to your calendar.
Description: “Know thy self- Nurses striving to understand each other”. Nurse researchers discuss findings from the Nurses and Fatigue study, highlighting the importance of recovery and a group of Nurse Leaders review how they took the event of the death of George Floyd and turned it into an opportunity to open a dialogue on equity, diversity and inclusion for all persons.
Author: Alyson Ross PhD, RN, Caroline Frazier,MS, RN, Cecelia Henry, MS, BSN, RN, CCRN, Alexis Braxton, MSN, RN, CEN
Runtime: 2 hours