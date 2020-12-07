Skip Navigation

NIH-Funded Basic Experimental Studies with Humans (BESH): Registration and Results Reporting Webinar

Air date: Monday, December 7, 2020, 3:00:00 PM
Description: Office of Science Policy, NIH

Join the NIH to learn about Basic Experimental Studies with Humans (BESH). Rebecca Williams, Acting Director of ClinicalTrials.gov, and Elisa Golfinopoulos will present the results of the National Library of Medicine analysis of challenges and considerations for registration and results information reporting of BESH in ClinicalTrials.gov.

Please send questions before or during the event to SciencePolicy@od.nih.gov with the Subject “BESH Webinar”.
Author: Rebecca Williams, ClinicalTrials.gov and Elisa Golfinopoulos, NLM, NIH
Runtime: 1 hour