You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

David Derse Memorial Lecture: Silencing of Retroviral DNA's Air date: Tuesday, November 10, 2020, 1:30:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: HIV DRP Presents the 9th Annual David Derse Memorial Lecture "Silencing of Retroviral DNA's"



This annual event honors the outstanding research accomplishments of David Derse, Ph.D., a Principal Investigator in the Center for Cancer Research's HIV Dynamics and Replication Program (HIV DRP).



Dr. Derse was Head of the Retrovirus Gene Expression Section in the HIV DRP. During his 25 years at the National Cancer Institute, he investigated the molecular mechanisms of retrovirus infection and replication, concentrating most recently on the human viruses HIV-1 and HTLV-1. In 2007, Dr. Derse and his research team discovered how HTLV-1 evades the body's natural defenses to fight off infection, a finding that may eventually lead to improved antiviral therapies and new strategies for preventing some types of cancer.



The HIV DRP sponsors the Annual David Derse Memorial Lecture and Award, with support from Hye Kyung Chung-Derse and the National Cancer Institute, to foster the scientific discourse and exchange of innovative ideas that Dr. Derse was well known for promoting throughout his scientific career.



Stephen P. Goff, M.D. (Professor of Biochemistry at Columbia University Medical Center and an Investigator with the Howard Hughes Medical Institute) will deliver the ninth lecture in this series on November 10, 2020. The title of his presentation is “Silencing of Retroviral DNAs.



For more information go to https://ncifrederick.cancer.gov/events/conferences/ninth-annual-david-derse-memorial-lecture-and-award-2020 Author: Stephen P. Goff, MD, Professor of Biochemistry, Columbia University Medical Center Runtime: 1 hour, 30 minutes